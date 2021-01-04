Two elderly women who were diagnosed with COVID-19 have died, raising the virus death toll to 222.

The Health Ministry said one of the victims was a 73-year-old woman who was diagnosed on December 15 and died earlier on Monday at Mater Dei Hospital.

The other was an 81-year-old woman who tested positive on Saturday and also died on Monday morning at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry expressed its condolences and urged everyone to observe precautionary measures including social distancing, the wearing of masks and frequent hand washing.