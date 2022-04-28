Two persons died while positive for COVID-19 as 206 new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.

Figures posted to a data repository by the Malta health authorities show that there are now 3,977 known active cases of the virus.

698 persons have died after testing positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said there were 82 patients at Mater Dei who were infected, two of them in the Intensive Treatment Unit.

She said hospital numbers indicate that the majority of patients suffering from severe symptoms continue to be those who have not been vaccinated against the virus.

Most COVID-19 restrictions are to be lifted in Malta from May 2, when masks will no longer be mandatory in shops, restaurants and other public indoor places.