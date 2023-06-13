The police are holding a 51-year-old man in connection with the killing of two dogs in Sannat.

The two fox terriers were killed in the area of Triq il-Għaxra ta’ Ottubru, 1942 around 6pm on Monday, the police said in a statement.

While the dogs were picked up by the Animal Welfare Directorate, police investigations led to the 51-year-old who is "assisting the police" in the investigations.

An inquiry is being held.

MEP candidate Arnold Cassola shared an image of the two dogs on his social media pages on Monday night.