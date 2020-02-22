Police stopped two drink-drivers and arrested three men caught with a “green” substance, presumably cannabis, during a late-night road checkpoint on Friday night.

In a statement, the police said that two men aged 38 and 48 had been caught while driving under the influence of driving during separate checks at the Għaxaq road block.

The police also said that they had arrested two men aged 21 and 35 caught with several packets of a “green substance” and drug paraphenelia. A third man, aged 38, was also caught separately with a “green substance” when the car he was riding in was stopped for a search.

Police also stopped a Chevrolet Lacetti which was being driven with inadequate headlights, a Sliema resident who was driving a Fiat Punto without a driving licence, and a Nissan Micra which had no road licence or motor insurance and which was being driven by a 19-year-old without a driving licence.

All those caught will be prosecuted, the police said.

The late-night checks were led by district police with the help of Rapid Intervention Unit officer, dog squad and anti-drug squad members, police garage officers and members of the Armed Forces of Malta.

