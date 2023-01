Two earthquakes have been recorded within hours of each other some 120km south of Malta.

The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group SMRG of the University of Malta said the first was at 8.42pm on Tuesday and the other at 5.20am on Wednesday.

They were magnitude 4.3 and 4.7.

It asked anyone who felt them to inform it.

The location of the tremors as mapped by EMSC seismological service.