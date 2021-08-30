Two elderly men suffered slight injuries on Sunday afternoon after an argument turned into a violent altercation in Ħamrun.

In a statement on Monday, the police said they were informed of an incident at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon.

The argument occurred on Triq il-Ferrovija, Ħamrun.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed that a 66-year-old man from Cospicua got into an argument with a 71-year-old man from Fgura.

The two men suffered some minor injuries and were both treated by a medical team that went to the scene before taking them both to Mater Dei Hospital and a health centre by ambulance.

The police said they are still investigating the matter.