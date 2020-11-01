Two people died from COVID-19 on Saturday night, the health ministry said on Sunday.

They are the 63rd and 64th victims of the virus in Malta.

It said in a statement that, in the first case, a 91-year-old woman died at Mater Dei after being confirmed positive to the virus on October 21. She was taken to Boffa Hospital on October 24 and was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital on October 27.

The ministry said she had underlying conditions.

The second death was of an 80-year-old man - which the Jesuit community earlier said was Fr Edward Mercieca. He was confirmed positive to COVID-19 on October 15 and was admitted to St Thomas Hospital on October 17 and transferred to Mater Dei Hospital on October 21.

The Health Ministry offered relatives condolences and urged people to follow public health guidelines to minimise the spread of the virus.

