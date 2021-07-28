A woman and her son ended up in court on Wednesday, hours after they allegedly assaulted and threatened a LESA official in St Paul's Bay.

Charlo Spiteri, 25 and his mother Helen, 66, were escorted to court hours after the incident that allegedly broke out at St Francis Street at around 10.45am.

Prosecuting Inspector Ryan Vella explained that district police were alerted to the noisy argument between the duo and the LESA official who was allegedly assaulted and threatened.

The two were charged with assaulting and slightly injuring the officer while he was carrying out his duties, and breaching the peace.

Sources said the two were apparently irked after getting two tickets within a short space of time.

A request for bail was not objected to by the prosecution.

The court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras granted bail but warning the accused not to approach or communicate with the prosecution witnesses, including the alleged victim, in any way.

They were ordered to sign the bail book once weekly, to deposit €500 each and to guarantee bail conditions by means of a €4500 personal guarantee each.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.