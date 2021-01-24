European funding has been awarded to the MCCAA to run two projects that strengthen consumers’ online protection and their right for redress.

The first project, in which around €120,000 is to be invested, is focused on improving the alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanism in Malta. Through ADR, consumers and traders have the possibility of effectively resolve disputes between them without the need to take the case to court.

As a residual ADR entity, the Complaints and Conciliation Directorate at the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA can bring conflicting parties together, and through mediation facilitate an amicable solution. The ADR entity has also the important role of proposing possible solutions.

The European funds will contribute to the training for the authority’s employees at MQF Level 5, help develop a new IT system to efficiently handle ADR cases and create new processes that are ISO 9001 quality system certified.

In the second project, around €150,000 will be invested to set up a new Digital Investigations Unit. The tasks of the unit will include monitoring unsafe products placed on the market, fraudulent commercial practices and unfair clauses in consumer-seller contracts. The unit will aim to ensure and safeguard consumer rights and fair competition, without hampering innovation and sustainable economic growth.

In collaboration with the Malta-EU Steering and Action Committee (MEUSAC), 50 per cent European funding was awarded to implement the two MCCAA projects, including information campaigns to make consumers and traders more aware of their rights and obligations.