A man and woman have been evacuated from a migrant rescue ship and taken to an Italian hospital for urgent medical treatment.

They were among 223 people stranded on board the Sea-Eye 4 which is seeking a safe harbour for disembarkation after having picked up the migrants from rickety boats. Malta has refused permission for the ship to berth here.

Among the survivors are four pregnant women and eight children, two of whom are suffering bone fractures.

The ship is currently close to Sicily and waiting for authorities there to allow it to berth.

“Last night we had a medical evacuation by the Italian Coastguard of two people because their health condition were deteriorating rapidly,” Sea Eye spokesperson Sophie Weidenhiller told Times of Malta.

Sea-Eye crew and medical staff accompanying the 229 survivors onboard

The Italian Coastguard took them to a hospital in Sicily.

“We could no longer guarantee their physical wellbeing aboard because their conditions got worse. Such medical evacuations are done when people are in danger and need proper treatment that we cannot give on the ship,” she said.

Both evacuees were allowed to take their partners with them.

This leaves 219 survivors out at sea, a number of whom are struggling as the state of their health continues to worsen.

Many are dehydrated, seasick and have a number of injuries.