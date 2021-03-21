Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta criticised his side’s inconsistency despite a fightback from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

A slow start from the Gunners saw Arteta’s men concede three times in the opening 32 minutes as Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek struck for the Hammers.

But own goals from Soucek and Craig Dawson cut Arsenal’s deficit before Alexandre Lacazette’s header rescued a point eight minutes from time.

