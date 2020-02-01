SANTA LUCIA 2

Rosero 15, Mendoza 32

GUDJA UNITED 1

Winchester 71

Oliver Spiteri's spirited troupes regained their positive touch yesterday - after their elimination from the FA Trophy at the hands of Balzan - when outpointing Gudja in a match which produced appreiciable fare.

Msida's healthier take-off, leading 2-0 at half-time and playing with such confidence that belied their status as a struggling side, contrasted with subsequent slide into anonymity after change of ends but Gudja's revival was cut short.

The saint settled quicker, their pacey forays forward were in sharp contrast to the laboured way Gudja moved the ball around.

Every time Santa Lucia advanced into the Gudja box there was danger, as Jackson Mendoza's far-post cross forced the goalkeeper Jonathan Debono but Henrique Santos de Azevedo failed to make a decent contact withe ball in front of a gaping ball.

So, it was no surprise when the saints took a 15th minute lead through Kevin Rosero Ante, who bagged his second goal for Santa Lucia.

Meeting a looping clearance by Jonathan Bondin at the far post, Ante sprang into the air to power his header past Jonathan Debono.

Santa Lucia did not habe to wait long until their dominance was rewarded with a second goal when Mendoza showed tremendous skill to adjust his body and fire a low shot which slipped under the body of Debono.

At half-time, Josef Mansueto sent on Renaldo Winchester for Miguel Jimenez with the substitute immediately helping set up a chance for Jake Friggieri who saw his shot partially saved by Aquilina. Justin Grioli took the rebound but the goalkeeper once again saved brilliantly.

And it was the Trinidad and Togo striker who got them back on course, as he some expertise in front of goal when he raced through from Edison Zarate Bilbao's pass and beat Aquilina with ease.

Gudja fought hard to find an equaliser, but they found clear-cut chances hard to come by. Aquilina kept out Jonthan Bondin's long range shot.