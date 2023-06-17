Two fishermen were acquitted on Saturday afternoon in a trial by jury over the murder of Albert Brian Rosso who disappeared 18 years ago and whose body was never recovered.

Anthony Bugeja, 55, and Piero Di Bartolo, 49, were cleared with seven votes against two of wilful murder, and with eight votes against one for unlawful use of a firearm whilst committing the crime as well as disposing of the victim’s body.

The case dates back to October 10, 2005, when Rosso, a marine biologist and medical technician, left his workplace at the San Lucjan Aquaculture Centre in the morning telling his colleagues that he was meeting Bugeja.

The prosecution alleged that Rosso was shot during an argument that broke out over the Desiree’, a trawler that was registered in his name, with Bugeja as associate.

Bugeja allegedly fetched a rifle and shot Rosso in the presence and in agreement with Di Bartolo who used to operate the vessel.

The two then allegedly placed the victim’s body inside a sack and dumped it at sea in the area of the Freeport near Benghajsa reef, weighing it down with stones.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera presided over the trial.

AG lawyers Angele Vella and Andrea Zammit prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Franco Debono were counsel to Bugeja. Lawyer Roberto Montalto was counsel to Di Bartolo. Lawyer Stefano Filletti appeared parte civile.

More to follow