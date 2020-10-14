Two flamingos have been stolen after a break-in at one of BirdLife Malta's nature reserves, the conservation NGO has said.
According to the organization, at least one or two people used wooden planks to jump over the fence.
Suspicions of a break-in at Birdlife's Għadira Nature Reserve were confirmed after footprints on islands which no one visits were spotted by BirdLife members on October 13.
The juvenile greater flamingos were in rehab after they were brought in by volunteers.
A spokesperson for the police said that investigations are ongoing.
BirdLife Malta said they “believe the juvenile flamingoes have been either killed or taken away,” adding that “one can only imagine what would happen to the birds in such reserves without any controlled access.”
