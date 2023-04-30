Two runners started their quest on Sunday morning in an attempt to run 200km around the Marsa track to raise funds for inbuilt therapeutic services for Fondazzjoni Sebħ’s children.

Close to 50 companies are supporting The Children in Need Foundation and one of its initiatives, 1Run 1Childhood.

Being held between Sunday and Monday at The Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium, Marsa, the event hopes to raise awareness and money for The Children in Need Foundation to fund weekly psychotherapy sessions for each child living at the home.

The runners - hospitality consultant Claudio Camilleri, 46, and philanthropist and businessman Daniel Abela, 53, are giving their mission one final push in the hope of encouraging more people to donate.

The idea for this mentally challenging run of 500 laps around the same track was born post-COVID. Their focus on mental well-being and providing a better childhood for those in care, meant they had to do something that tested their mettle.

Just before starting their challenge at 7am on Sunday, Camilleri and Abela are experienced a mixture of emotions.

Camilleri said: “On the one hand, I’m enthusiastic to start, spurred on by the support from family, friends and all the work done to raise awareness and funds for the cause… On the other, I feel anxious and worry things will go wrong. Part of the mental work is focusing to convert these doubts into a positive drive.

“It’s so easy to spiral down with thoughts of ‘what the hell am I doing here’. When that happens, what I must keep at the forefront, is the value that each and every contribution will change lives.”

Abela added: “The challenges have always been symbolic; that is the sacrifice. We have the luxury to stop whenever we want and go home. Unfortunately, these children don’t have that choice. Our choice is very temporary.

“Raising funds is never easy, but am always surprised with the generosity of business associates, corporate friends and also the public.”

Through the donations collected, The Children in Need Foundation will employ a team of psychotherapists, and other therapists, that will enable Fondazzjoni Sebħ to set up an inbuilt system of therapeutic services and offer this service for at least three years.

The total investment required for the 41 children in children's homes, as well as those in the shelter and within the community is estimated at €150,000 per annum. The service will also be supporting and guiding staff working directly with the children.

The cause is particularly close to Camilleri’s heart since when he was 11, his parents had fostered a boy living in care.

“While feeling apprehensive, the idea of another brother in our family was exciting. Over the years, I have seen my parents dedicate immense amounts of love towards him and this has been inspirational. Today I consider myself to have three brothers.”

For Abela, the provision of a loving, safe childhood was key to his determination to commit to this challenge.

“When I was just nine years old, my parents separated and although they did their utmost to keep things as normal as possible, I found myself having to grow up faster… I also found the situation difficult to digest. Sadness turned into anger and subsequently into remorse, which I carried with me for a long number of years since therapy was nonexistent. Luckily, my parents’ love never seized till their last breath,” he said.

“As I grew older I started to feel the responsibility, even the need to give children who face adversity from a tender age, a better chance at life. This is why this project is so important to me.”

Camilleri and Abela are encouraging the public to donate and to turn up at the Marsa track to support them and even join them for a few laps.

Corporations or individuals wishing to support 1Run 1Childhood can visit here.