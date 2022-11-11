Two girls have been admitted to hospital on Friday afternoon after the minivan they were on board crashed into a wall in Msida.

According to police, the accident happened at 1.30 pm on Triq L-Isqof F.S. Caruana in Msida, when the driver of the Ford Transit van lost control and crashed into a wall.

There were 12 schoolchildren on board the bus driven by a 46-year-old man from Birkirkara.

A medical team was called onsite to assist the driver and young passengers.

There were no grievous injuries were reported but the girls were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.