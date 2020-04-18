Two men have been granted bail after a drugs bust on Thursday which led police to the discovery of some three kilos of cannabis at a Rabat farmhouse.

Lydn Paul Brincat, 26 and Anthony Muscat, 29, both from Rabat, were both arraigned on Saturday charged with aggravated possession of cannabis.

Brincat was separately charged with heroin possession as well as committing the offence while under a suspended sentence delivered in 2019.

Both men pleaded not guilty and requested bail, their lawyer, Edward Gatt, pointing out that in the light of the “extraordinary circumstances” brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic: since all court sittings were suspended, it was not clear when the first hearing of the case would be scheduled.

Prosecuting Inspector Frank Anthony Tabone objected to the request in view of the gravity of the charges which involved a substantial amount of drugs, as well as the fact that civilian witnesses were still to testify, giving rise to the risk of tampering with evidence.

Nonetheless, the prosecution explained that the civilian witnesses could possibly opt not to testify.

Moreover, Dr Gatt argued that the prosecution witnesses could also testify by sworn statements.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, upheld the request, granting Brincat bail against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000.

Muscat was also granted bail against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €20,000. Both men were to sign the bail book daily.

The court also issued a freezing order upon all assets of both accused.

After days of surveillance, police officers from the drugs squad, the canine section and the Mosta and Hamrun district offices, zeroed in on the suspects, carrying out searches in a number of properties, cars and fields.