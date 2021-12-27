Two 23-year-olds were grievously injured in a collision in Ta’ Qali on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

The two victims, a woman from Tarxien who was driving the Fiat vehicle and her male passenger from Paola, collided with a Ford car driven by an 18-year-old.

The crash occurred at around 11.30pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with Civil Protection Department officials required to help extract the injured people from their overturned car.

All three people involved were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. While the Ford driver only suffered slight injuries, the Fiat’s driver and passenger were grievously hurt.

A police investigation is under way.