Two people were grievously injured in a traffic accident in San Ġwann on Sunday.

The police said the crash, at 7.30pm on Vjal ir-Riħan, involved a BMW i3s driven by a 68-year-old man from Naxxar and a VW Polo driven by a 29-year-old woman from Iklin.

With the impact, one of the cars ended on the other lane, hitting a Peugeot Tweet motorbike driven by a 51-year-old man from Swieqi.

The motorcyclist and female driver were rushed to Mater Dei.

The driver of the BMW, and a 40-year-old male passenger from San Ġwann in the VW Polo, were unhurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.