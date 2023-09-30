Two men were rushed to hospital on Friday evening after suffering grievous injuries in separate traffic accidents.  

At 7pm, a 61-year-old man was run over by a car in Triq ix-Xatt, Gżira, a police statement said. 

He was hit by a Peugeot 508 driven by a 33-year-old man from Marsascala.

Later that evening, a 37-year-old man was driving a motorbike in Triq il-Lunzjata, Santa Venera when he crashed with a small car driven by a 68-year-old man, the police said.  

The accident happened at 9 pm. 

Medics rushed both victims to hospital, where they were both certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

