A man and a woman, aged 35 and 28 respectively, were arraigned on Wednesday as part of an investigation into the importation of a big consignment of drugs, the police said.

The Zurrieq couple had been monitored by the police for drug use and on Tuesday the Customs Department reported that it had intercepted a suspicious package addressed to them.

The police followed the delivery of the package and then arrested the two.

The package was found to contain about of kilo of a substance believed to be a synthetic drug. A search of the residence produced more substances, believed to be cocaine and heroin.

Magistrate Gabriella Vella is holding an inquiry.

The two suspects when taken to court pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Alfredo Mangion are prosecuting.