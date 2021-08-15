Two men are under arrest and €27,000 worth of cocaine have been seized after a police raid.

The two, aged 41 and 58, both from Mellieha, were intercepted by Drug Squad officers on Saturday after having been monitored for days.

A 'considerable' amount of cocaine was found on their person, the police said. More cocaine and €19,000 in cash were found at their residence.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is holding an inquiry.