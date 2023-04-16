Two people were grievously injured on Saturday when they were hit by a car in St Paul’s Bay.
The police said the accident happened in Triq Għajn Tuffieħa at 7pm.
A 25-year-old Englishman and a 27-year-old woman from the Czech Republic, both living in Msida, were hit by a Toyota Ractis that was being driven by a 58-year-old man who lives in Attard.
Both victims were assisted by a medical team on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
