A 22-year old man was seriously injured in a fight with another man on a construction site in Żebbuġ on Saturday.

Police said the man, a Gambian national, appeared to have been struck with a hard object after an argument with a 44-year old San Ġwann resident.

He was given first aid on site before being hospitalised for further treatment.

In a separate incident on Saturday, police said, a 46-year old man was seriously injured on a construction site in Cospicua when the scaffolding he was working on collapsed.

The man, a Palestinian national living in Luqa, was hospitalised for further treatment.

Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.