A 22-year old man was seriously injured in a fight with another man on a construction site in Żebbuġ on Saturday.
Police said the man, a Gambian national, appeared to have been struck with a hard object after an argument with a 44-year old San Ġwann resident.
He was given first aid on site before being hospitalised for further treatment.
In a separate incident on Saturday, police said, a 46-year old man was seriously injured on a construction site in Cospicua when the scaffolding he was working on collapsed.
The man, a Palestinian national living in Luqa, was hospitalised for further treatment.
Police investigations into both incidents are ongoing.
