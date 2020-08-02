Updated 7.55am

Two people were hospitalised late on Saturday after part of a Senglea house’s roof collapsed.



The collapse at the residence on Triq it-Tarzna was reported at around 10.15pm, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.



Police initially said that both people in the house – a 54-year-old woman and 59-year-old man – were outside on a balcony at the time and escaped serious injury.

But in a later update, the police said that the couple was actually inside the room where the ceiling collapsed at the time, but had made it out to the balcony by the time emergency services arrived.



Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance and doctors have certified their injuries as being grievous.



Civil Protection Department officials and police officers were also called to the site.



There was no immediate indication what had caused the partial collapse and a police spokesperson said that no magisterial inquiry into the case had been opened.

Police are investigating further.