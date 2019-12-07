A man who lost control of his car as he was driving in Kirkop on Saturday afternoon was one of two people hospitalised in what ended up being a five-vehicle collision.



The 42-year-old was driving his Ford Escort at around 3pm when he lost control of his car shortly after exiting the Kirkop tunnels. The car crashed into a Suzuki Alto being driven by a 29-year-old woman from Żurrieq and a Land Rover driven by a 41-year-old Fgura man.



Those cars, in turn, ended up crashing into a Smart driven by a 29-year-old Qrendi woman and a Toyota Aygo driven by a 28-year-old from Siġġiewi.



The Ford Escort driver and a 35-year-old Gżira man he was carrying as a passenger were both hospitalised following the incident.

The driver’s injuries have been classified as being grievous in nature. No information about the passenger’s medical condition was available at the time of writing.

District police are leading an investigation into the incident.