Two men riding a motorcycle were badly hurt on Friday evening when they skidded and crashed into two stationary cars in St Paul’s Bay. The men, who are Italian nationals aged 44 and 27, were riding a Honda SH300 along Triq JF Kennedy when the 44-year-old man driving the motorbike lost control of it at around 10.50am and smashed into two stationary cars by the roadside. A medical team took both men to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where they are receiving treatment. The police are investigating further.

