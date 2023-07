A 73-year-old man was grievously injured in a car crash in Birkirkara on Sunday morning.

The police said the man, from Swieqi, lost control of the Toyota Vitz he was driving and crashed into two vehicles - a Ford Kuga and a Mitsubishi Pajero - parked along Triq il-Wied.

A 72-year-old woman who was in the car with him suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.