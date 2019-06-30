Two men were injured, one of them seriously, in a car crash at Triq Għar Dalam, Birzebbuġa, early on Sunday.

The police said the crash, at 6.30am, involved a Mazda driven by a 49-year-old British man accompanied by a 22-year-old man, and a Toyota driven by a 28-year-old Eritrean.

Both occupants of the Mazda were hospitalised, with the driver found to have been seriously injured.