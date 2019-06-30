Two men were injured, one of them seriously, in a car crash at Triq Għar Dalam, Birzebbuġa, early on Sunday.

The police said the crash, at 6.30am, involved a Mazda driven by a 49-year-old British man accompanied by a 22-year-old man, and a Toyota driven by a 28-year-old Eritrean.

Both occupants of the Mazda were hospitalised, with the driver found to have been seriously injured.  

Comments

Comments not loading?

We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.

Comments powered by Disqus