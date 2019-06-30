Two men were injured, one of them seriously, in a car crash at Triq Għar Dalam, Birzebbuġa, early on Sunday.
The police said the crash, at 6.30am, involved a Mazda driven by a 49-year-old British man accompanied by a 22-year-old man, and a Toyota driven by a 28-year-old Eritrean.
Both occupants of the Mazda were hospitalised, with the driver found to have been seriously injured.
PREVIOUS
Spain to receive Open Arms migrant vessel
NEXT
Coast Road operation nets driver going at almost twice the speed limit
Comments not loading?
We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.