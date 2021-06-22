Two men were injured, one of them seriously, when stones fell on them in a construction site accident in Floriana, round the corner from police headquarters.

The police said the accident took place at about 10am on Tuesday when the two workers from Bangladesh were working at a site in Vincenzo Dimech Street.

A 40-year-old was seriously injured, while the other worker, 24, suffered slight injuries.

They were pulled from the site by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras is holding an inquiry.