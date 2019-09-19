Updated 5.30pm

Two British nationals were injured in the early hours of Sunday morning when they were attacked with a rock during a robbery in Xagħra, according to police.

Police said the two, a 58-year old man and 55-year old woman, were believed to have been attacked shortly before 4am in Triq Bullara. The attacker fled the scene with jewellery stolen from the two.

The victims were taken to Gozo General Hospital where the woman was found to have suffered grievous injuries. The man's injuries were described as slight.

Police later said a 29-year old man "of foreign nationality" had been held in connection with the investigation.

A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing.