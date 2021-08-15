Two men were hurt in a restaurant kitchen blaze in Victoria, Gozo, on Sunday morning.

The police said the incident took place at about 11am in an establishment at Triq Giorgio Borg Olivier.

The injured were a 32-year-old Chinese and a 33-year-old Nepalese.

Both suffered burns, with the former found to have been seriously injured. They were assisted by ambulance staff and firefighters and later hospitalised.

Magistrate Bridgitte Sultana is holding an inquiry.