A man suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident between a motorcycle and a car in Mosta late on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said on Thursday that the man, a 31-year-old Austrian, was riding pillion on a motorcycle that was involved in collision with a car in Triq id-Difiża Ċivili at 6.30pm.

The motorcycle's driver, 26, also Austrian was slightly injured.

The car, a VW Golf, was being driven by a 46-year-old man from Dingli, who was unhurt.