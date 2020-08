A motorcyclist and a pillion rider were injured early on Wednesday when their motorcycle crashed into a barrier.

The police said the incident happened at 6.30 at Triq-Is-Salina, limits of Naxxar.

The injured, both Nepalese, are a 23-year-old man, who was driving the Yamaha motorcycle, and a 26-year-old woman. They live in Msida and St Paul's Bay respectively.

Their condition was described as serious.