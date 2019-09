A man and a woman were seriously injured when their car crashed into a tree in Paola on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened at about 4.15am in Sir Paul Boffa Avenue.

The injured are a 45-year-old man from Mosta and a 46-year-old woman from Zabbar.

Their injuries were described as serious.

The two were helped by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department and the police.