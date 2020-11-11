A man and a woman are being treated in hospital after falling off their quadbike in Gozo.

The police said the accident happened at about 6pm on Tuesday in Triq ix-Xwejni, near Marsalforn.

The 28-year-old driver, who lives in Qormi, lost control of the quadbike and both he and the pillion rider, an 18-year-old Briton resident in Swieqi, were injured.

Members of the Civil Protection Department helped an ambulance team to rescue them and they were taken to Gozo hospital. A magisterial inquiry is underway.