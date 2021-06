Two French women were injured on Thursday morning when their quadbike crashed into a wall in Qala, Gozo.

The accident happened at 10.45 on Triq Anton Buttigieg.

The quadbike was being driven by a 25-year-old accompanied by a 30-year-old passenger.

They were given first aid on site and taken to Gozo hospital where their injuries were found to be serious.

The police are investigating.