A man was injured when he fell off a ladder and another was hit by a car in separate accidents on Monday afternoon, the police said on Tuesday.

The police said a 36-year-old Romanian man fell off a ladder while working at Ħal Far industrial zone at about 4pm.

He was assisted by a medical team and then hospitalised in a serious condition.

In the other accident, a 68-year-old man from Cospicua was seriously hurt when hit by a Mazda 2 car while crossing Triq San Nikola in Cospicua at about 3.15pm.

The car was being driven by a 31-year-old man from Zabbar.