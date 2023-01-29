Two men were injured, one of them seriously, in a midnight collision between two cars in Victoria, Gozo.

The police said the crash took place at Bishop Pietru Pace Street and involved a Hyundai Getz driven by a 43-year-old from Sannat and a Toyota IQ driven by a 41-year-old from Xagħra.

The driver of the Hyundai was found to have suffered serious injuries while the other motorist was slightly hurt.

A woman who was in the Toyota was not injured.

Magistrate Bridgitte Sultana is holding an inquiry.

A man driving this Getz was injured.