A man and a woman were hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after their motorcycle was involved in a crash with a van in Siġġiewi.

The police said the crash happened at 1.30pm in Triq Mons Mikiel Azzopardi.

The motorcycle was being driven by the man, a 21-year-old from Siġġiewi. The woman, 19 from Żurrieq, was riding pillion.

The van's driver, a 42-year-old man from Rabat, was unhurt.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.