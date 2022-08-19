A man was injured and a woman was in a serious condition after a shooting in a shopping centre in southern Sweden on Friday, police said.

Police said they had arrested the suspected shooter in the incident in the city of Malmo, but gave no details about their identity or possible motive.

Local media quoted eyewitnesses as saying the suspect had shot indiscriminately into the crowd, but the police did not confirm this.

"We believe that the immediate danger is now over," a police spokewoman said.

In July, three people were killed in a shooting in a shopping mall in the Danish capital of Copenhagen, around 30 kilometres from Malmo.