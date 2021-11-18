Two car drivers are being treated in hospital after being involved in a collision on the Mrieħel bypass.

A Toyota and an Audi crashed in the accident near the Malta Financial Services Authority at around 12pm.

The road had to be closed for an hour, causing a long queue of traffic stretching back more than two kilometres to Crosscraft.

Police later diverted the waiting cars off the bypass but vehicles remained slow moving an hour later.

Traffic along the by-pass. Photo: Jonathan Borg

While waiting, many drivers were seen getting out of their cars for a cigarette break.

The drivers' condition is not yet known but police do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.