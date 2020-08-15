Two men walked into the Valletta police station with injuries yesterday evening claiming they had been involved in an argument, the police said.

In a statement on Saturday morning, the police said that the two men, aged 20 and 21 from Mtarfa, walked into the Valletta station at around 11.30pm.

Preliminary investigations suggested the two men had argued with another two men in Triq il-Lanċa in Valletta.

One of the victims had been allegedly attacked with a "sharp and pointed object", the police said.

Both men were taken to the Floriana Healthcare Centre for care. One of the men suffered grievous injuries while that of the other one were found to be less serious.

The police said they are questioning two Syrian men - a 19-year-old from Floriana and a 20-year-old from Marsa - as part of their investigations.

The investigation is still ongoing.