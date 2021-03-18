A man and a woman avoided serious injury but got the fright of their life when the ceiling of their house in Sliema collapsed.

The police said the incident happened at 4am in St Paul Street.

The two 75-year-olds were assisted by rescuers from the Civil Protection Department and hospitalised.

Their daughter told Times of Malta later that her parents had heard some noise early in the morning and went upstairs to see what was going on when the ceiling gave way.

They had no clue there was any damage to the roof, she explained.

“We were actually working on the roof just recently and didn’t have any problems,” she said.

The man suffered a leg injury and the woman suffered an injury to her back.

“Thankfully, they are not in grave danger,” their daughter said.