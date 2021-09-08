A man and a woman from St Julian's were seriously injured on Wednesday afternoon in a collision between two cars in Valley Road, Birkirkara.

The police said the two, aged 56 and 58, were travelling in a Ford Ka that was involved in a collision with a Renault Megane, driven by a 30-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The accident happened at 1pm. The injured were assisted by a medical team and rescuers from the Civil Protection Department before being taken to hospital.