Two men were injured on Saturday afternoon after falling from scaffolding while working at a church in Rabat.

Police said the two, a 61-year old Dingli resident and a 57-year old Rabat resident, fell from a height of around two metres at the church in Triq San Pawl, at around 9.30am.

The 57-year old sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised for further treatment. The 61-year old received treatment at a health centre.

Police investigations are ongoing.