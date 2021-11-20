Two men were injured on Saturday afternoon after falling from scaffolding while working at a church in Rabat.
Police said the two, a 61-year old Dingli resident and a 57-year old Rabat resident, fell from a height of around two metres at the church in Triq San Pawl, at around 9.30am.
The 57-year old sustained grievous injuries and was hospitalised for further treatment. The 61-year old received treatment at a health centre.
Police investigations are ongoing.
