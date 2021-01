A man and a woman were injured when their motorcycle was involved in a crash in Cottoner Avenue, Fgura, on Saturday afternoon.

The police said the two, both 63-year-old Italians, were riding a Peugeot motorcycle that was involved in collision with a Suzuki car driven by a 27-year-old from Marsascala.

The woman was seriously injured but the man's injuries are slight, the police said.