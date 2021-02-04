Two people were injured late on Wednesday in a multi-car traffic accident in St Paul's Bay.

The police said the crash on Mosta Road at about 7.30pm involved four vehicles - a Kia Sportage driven by a 60-year-old who lives in Naxxar, a Dacia Sandero driven by a 29-year-old Italian man, a Mazda Demio driven by a 25-year-old from Naxxar and a parked Chevrolet.

The injured were a 59-year-old woman from Naxxar who was a passenger in the Kia Sportage and the Italian man. The woman was found to be seriously injured.

The police are investigating.