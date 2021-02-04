Two people were injured late on Wednesday in a multi-car traffic accident in St Paul's Bay.
The police said the crash on Mosta Road at about 7.30pm involved four vehicles - a Kia Sportage driven by a 60-year-old who lives in Naxxar, a Dacia Sandero driven by a 29-year-old Italian man, a Mazda Demio driven by a 25-year-old from Naxxar and a parked Chevrolet.
The injured were a 59-year-old woman from Naxxar who was a passenger in the Kia Sportage and the Italian man. The woman was found to be seriously injured.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us