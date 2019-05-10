A man and a woman were seriously injured when their car went out of control and crashed into a pole at Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas, Marsascala.

The injured were a 20-year-old man from Siġġiewi, who was driving the VW Golf, and a 20-year-old woman from Għaxaq.

The accident happened at about 11pm.

The same street was the scene of another serious accident last week when four Italians were injured in a car crash.

Pillion rider injured on the Birkirkara bypass

In a separate accident, a pillion rider was seriously injured when the motorcycle she was riding on went out of control and crashed on the Birkirkara bypass on Wednesday afternoon.

The police said on Thursday that the motorcycle was being driven by a 58-year-old man from Birkirkara, who was unhurt.

But the 31-year-old woman from Valletta, who was a passenger, needed hospital treatment.