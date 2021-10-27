A man and a woman had to be hospitalised on Tuesday evening after they were involved in a traffic accident in Mellieħa, the police said on Wednesday.
In a statement, the police said its assistance was requested at around 8.15pm.
Initial investigations confirmed that a Skoda Rapid, driven by a 37-year-old woman from Msida, was involved in an accident with a Kymco motorcycle.
The motorcycle was being driven by a 55-year-old man, with a 54-year-old woman riding pillion. The pair had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital to be treated for grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
